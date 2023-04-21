President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration to mark the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting season, dwelling on his pride over the outcomes of the 2023 general elections.

He said that the peaceful outcome of the 2023 general elections “will go down on record as one of the proudest achievements of my administration in addition to our neutrality in the conduct of the elections.”

In the message issued on Thursday night by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) President Buhari explained that “the outcomes of the elections were in line with my pledge to leave a legacy of free and fair elections.

“I’m proud that I have created a level playing field for all contestants regardless of party affiliation in order to produce a fair outcome for all.”

According to the President, “Free and fair elections are the only principles that give credibility to our democracy because the subversion of the will of the people undermines democracy itself.”

“The elections were so transparent that even members of my own party were routed and unseated. At no point did I interfere with the process in order to give an unfair advantage to anyone,” the President added.

On the Ramadan fast, President Buhari congratulated Muslims on successfully completing this demanding spiritual obligation.

While praying to Allah to reward the Muslims for their sacrifices during the fasting season, President Buhari advised that “we shouldn’t forget the important lessons of Ramadan which include improving our bond with the underprivileged and poor members of society.”

According to him, “abstention from food and drinks during the fasting period had made it possible for us to appreciate the situation of those who go without eating every day.”

