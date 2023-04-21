Layole Oyatogun, is a multi-hypenate; a seasoned broadcaster, actress, public relations and management guru, red-carpet host and philantropist. She is the daughter of late veteran broadcaster, Walter Oyatogun.

The graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Lagos started her career co-presenting an entertainment show called ‘Star Dust’ with her younger sister, Mofe Oyatogun on MITV. She was one of the first presenters to interview celebrities on the red carpet and ask about their outfits over a decade ago.

After leaving Silverbird Television almost a decade ago, she established her public relations and management company (LOPR) where she represents celebrity clients like Iyabo Ojo, Priscy Ojo, Segun Olusemo (Sheggz) and many others.

Due to the dearth of fashion shows on television screens, the desire to fill this gap has led her to creating an exciting new fashion reality series, ‘Layole’s Lounge’.

The show delivers red carpet fashion and glamour of Africa’s hottest celebrities and premieres on May 6 on Africa Magic Channel 154 on DSTV.

Set around A-listers and their most fashionable and insta-worthy moments, this 13-episode fashion and reality series stars the hottest celebrities from Africa, and is hosted and executive-produced by Layole Oyatogun.

According to her, “Red carpet events have evolved over time and celebrity fashion is at an all-time high. How do these celebrities get glam?

“Celebrity fashion on the red carpet is always dissected and taken apart . I decided to show a behind-the-scenes of how our favourite stars get prepped, and glammed, and the idea behind their sartorial choices.”

Layole’s Lounge is a journey into the world of glamour and glitz of celebrity fashion. It is a fashion reality series that captures the magic of celebrity transformations from fit to finish. It is a look at what happens behind-the-scenes of red carpet appearances; the anxiety, fun, frustration, happiness, and stress that goes into creating the perfect red carpet look.

