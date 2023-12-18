Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last presidential election has alleged threat to his life after rejecting mind-blowing offers made to him in the wake of the 2023 general elections.

Though the former Anambra governor did not reveal the identity of the individuals or groups who made him the offers, but maintained he is not afraid of the death threats.

He revealed this while fielding questions as a guest on X-Space anchored by ParallelFacts on Sunday.

“I can tell you the offers that I get today is mind blowing. On the other way round, for refusing the offer, what they want to do to me is also very frightening. But I am ready to go through anything.

“As I keep telling people, when they say, ‘Peter you’re putting your life in danger’, if I die at sixty something, I did not die a young person. Some people died in their twenties, thirties and forties. And I have kids who are now graduates and doing their own things.

“If I go today it’s fair enough; as long as I don’t deviate from these things that I said from the day I decided to get in government.

“I will always be on the right path,” Obi disclosed.

