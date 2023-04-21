Tope Dada is a man of many parts. He is a Nigerian-United Kingdom-based Gospel music artiste, author, peace advocate, public speaker and co-founder of TETOD Foundation (Temitope Tomiwa Dada Foundation) with his wife, Tomiwa Dada. He spoke to ROTIMI IGE about his journey so far in music, among other endeavours.

Tell us a bit about yourself.

I was named Temitope Joseph Dada but known as Tee Dreads on the Gospel music scene. I use my name Tope Dada as my stage and author’s name. I am originally from Iloffa, Kwara State

You are passionate about the arts. In your opinion, how is art important to society?

As a speaker, author, and artiste, I believe that art has the power to influence society and to spread moral messages that benefit society as a whole through the words, music, and even our own behaviours and way of living. We live out what we preach. It is impossible to overstate the power of the pen and what is written with it.

How has your education helped you in your career?

Prior to pursuing my master’s degree at the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom, I completed my elementary, secondary, and undergraduate education in Nigeria where I studied B.Sc in Psychology at the prestigious University of Ibadan. Education is not a scam, rather, it enlightens and shapes our way of thinking. This is evident when you observe a creative artiste with an education or who has passed through the four walls of schools. Beyond the music community, education has given me the opportunity to stand among great people, given me a platform to offer my opinions and ideas, and made it easier to be heard by decision-makers.





When did you start to do music and writing?

I started music in the year 2000 while in the choir, I was in a musical group called Harmonix. I started recording music in 2010 under the name Tee Dreads with the release of ‘Adara’ and have since released three studio albums ‘Adara’ in 2014, ‘The Diary’ in 2018, and an extended play, ‘Clap and Dance’ album in 2020 and ‘The Best of Tope Dada’ in 2022 under my real name Tope Dada.

I wrote my first book in the year 2021 titled ‘Feel more fulfilled as a parent’ and others. I have also been a music coach and music director for the past 12 years.

What other projects have you been involved in?

I am an author, speaker, preacher, blogger, peace advocate, volunteer with the British Red Cross, researcher and co-founder, Temitope Tomiwa Dada Foundation (TETOD) which is an NGO registered in 2017.

What gets you going?

God gets me going because in Him I move and I have my being. My life without God would have been zero existence. When I read the Bible, pray and spend time in the presence of God, I get revitalised, rebooted and refreshed for the task ahead.

What influences your music?

God, the bible, prayer, life experiences and my environment. Some of my hit songs include ‘Oba ni o’, ‘Miracle Working God’, ‘Iwo loba’ (You’re the king) which are available online. By his Grace, I have also won a few notable awards which include ‘Author of Excellence UK award’, ‘Gospel Icon 2022 award’, ‘Epaphroditus award’,

‘Best Blogger award’, among many other awards for excellence.

What do you do in your free time?

I spend time with my beautiful wife and children (they are my best friends), listen to music, read, watch football as an Arsenal fan…

What’s your take on politics?

I believe we will achieve this goal as a continent and as a country by making politics a peaceful transitional process where the individual’s choice would be respected.

