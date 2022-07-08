2023: Oyo YPP guber candidate, Ogunniyi, visits Aseyin, other Oke-Ogun monarchs for support

As part of the preparation for the 2023 gubernatorial election, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate, Kehinde Ogunniyi has begun his consultation in various regions in Oyo State.

Ogunniyi, and his deputy, Olamide Agbomeji began their visitation from the Office of the Iyaloja General of Oyo State, Alhaja Saratulahi Aduke in her house in Ibadan to the palace of the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Dr AbdulGaniy Adekunle Salau, Ajinase 1 where they met with the Ikolaba of Iseyinland, High Chief Ismail Odubiyi.

In the Aseyin’s Palace, Kehinde Ogunniyi declared his intention of leading the youth’s emergence in the political space. He assured the traditional ruler of focusing on youth investment and providing enabling environment for them to thrive.

Aseyin ably represented by High Chief Ismail Odubiyi said, “It’s our turn in Oke Ogun, it’s the youth’s turn and we will render the support needed.”

Later, the YPP gubernatorial candidate and his deputy made a trip to the palace of the King of Ago Aare, Oba Dr. Abodurin Kofoworola where the Aare Ona Council Chairman, J.K Adetoro observed that there is unity in diversity.

He said, “we need to be united and stop thinking that we have little power, together Ants form a mob. We were the success of Ajimobi’s election and we are promising you our support and you will succeed.”

At the Ajowirin of Ìràwò palace, the monarch assured Ogunniyi and YPP of his support as he claimed, “you are the son of the land, your late father was so supportive, we will support you with all we have, this is a clarion call for every Oke-Ogun indigene to support our own and to benefit.”

The Onitede of Tede in his remark said, “You’re my son and I’m supporting your ambition. Your success is guaranteed, take my words around to all the Kings in Oke Ogun that I endorse you.”

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

