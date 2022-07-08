Delta PDP Guber Primary: Edevbie reacts to court verdict, says victory for all Deltans

Chief David Edevbie has reacted to the Federal High Court judgement that recognized him as the bona fide governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State for the 2023 polls.

It will be recalled that the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, in a landmark judgement, disqualified the declared winner and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori in the May 25 PDP primary over discrepancies in his certificates.

Runner-up in the PDP primary, Edevbie, had approached the courts, praying that Oborevwori was not legally elected by citing the lawmaker’s different names on his certificates and other issues.

Edevbie, in a press statement dated 7th, July 2022, recalled that at the beginning of his consultations, he had declared that “the journey to transform Delta into a modernised state would be challenging.”

According to him, “From the very start, I also envisaged that there would be setbacks and false starts, but regardless, I proceeded with my usual verve.

“To lead the transformation of a state as vast and diverse as Delta to its destiny, in terms of growth and development, requires a strong sense of purpose, faith, and the courage to keep leading even in moments of seeming disappointment.

“Clearly, it is not a task for the faint-hearted or pusillanimous. Fortunately, the required qualities and abilities are what I was primed for from the outset of my working career, both in the private and public sectors in Nigeria and abroad and the allure of a new lease of life, growth and happiness in Delta State provided the impetus.

“Undeniably, most Deltans received the outcome of the PDP Gubernatorial Primary with bewilderment and exasperation,” he averred.

The Harvard-trained financial expert had further stated that “too many, it appeared to be a wanton disregard of the interests of our Party and the mood of our nation.”

“Propelled by the inevitable pall of gloom that hung over Delta State and faced with the real possibility that opposition parties would capitalise on the blindingly obvious situation, I was left with no alternative but to challenge the outcome in the law courts, albeit reluctantly.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that our faith was not misplaced. Nigeria’s justice system has spoken and rightly overturned the travesty in favour of the will of the majority of the people to restore our cherished values of hard work, integrity and honour.”

He further averred that “this should not be seen as a personal victory, but as a victory for our great party, PDP, which is firmly rooted in justice.

“It is also a victory for democracy and therefore, it is now time to put our differences aside and work together as a family to ensure our success at the next general elections.”





Chief Edevbie has, however, commended and thanked Gov Ifeanyi Okowa, and the leadership and elders of the PDP for their understanding and for effectively keeping the house together while managing the internal family contests.

“Delta State has always been a PDP State and by the grace of God, it will remain so after the next elections,” he averred.

While thanking his campaign team members for their prayers, support and sacrifices, he encouraged them to continue to do their best, adding “We must work together on the shared vision and goal of modernisation even as we embrace all those who either contested with us or supported other contestants. This is their victory too.

“Now that order has been restored, our PDP family is stronger and ready to defeat all opposition parties in Delta State in 2023.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE