APC govs: Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu, Fayemi hold crucial talks with Wike in Port Harcourt

As politicians across different political divides in the country search for the best solution to the challenges of the parties and the nation, three Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi are currently in a private meeting with Nyesom Wike, their Rivers State counterpart in Port Harcourt.

The other two governors in the meeting are Governor Babaji Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

A top government official in the state who would not want his name to be mentioned confirmed that the three governors arrived in Port Harcourt 35 minutes ago and are currently in a closed-door meeting with Wike in his private residence in the metropolis.

The meeting must be in line with the current political environment where each party is seeking to boost its rank with prominent politicians to help it win the 2023 general elections.

