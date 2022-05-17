2023: Ondo PDP Reps aspirant, Akingbaso, optimistic of victory at primary, general election

A House of Representatives aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Hon. Festus Akingbaso, has said only credible primary elections will make the party emerge victorious in the 2023 election.

Akingbaso who is eyeing the Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency stated this while speaking with newsmen and expressed optimism about emerging as the party candidate in the party’s primary coming up on Sunday.

Akingbaso, the current member of the state House of Assembly representing Idanre said he decided to vie for the higher elective position in order to facilitate projects that would impact the people’s lives and to deliver the dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the people of the constituency.

According to him, the federal constituency has not experienced a federal presence adequately like other constituencies and stressed the need to ensure quality representation in the National Assembly to solve many of the problems facing the area.

The former chairman of Idanre local government said: “when it comes to my chances of getting the ticket, I believe that I don’t have any problem. I have a very bright chance to emerge the winner in the primaries based on my antecedent.

“With what I have been doing ever since I got to the Ondo State House of Assembly, I believe that will speak well for me. My constituents can as well testify to it and I’m not going to stop it there.





“During my tenure as Chairman of Idanre Local Government, they supported me enormously and now as a legislator representing Idanre State Constituency. If I get to the House of Representatives, definitely, I will perform better.

“When I came in as a member of House of Assembly through the opposition party, many did not expect that, as an opposition member, I will be able to do anything by bringing dividend of democracy to them but I performed to their admiration. So, if I have the opportunity now to move forward to the federal level, the two local governments in the federal constituency will benefit immensely.”

The PDP House of representatives aspirant urged the party’s delegates to vote in line with the background of the aspirants for the benefit of the constituency.

He said: “The delegates should know who is who and do a background check on who they can entrust with the votes for the benefits of the entire constituency.”

