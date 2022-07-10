2023: Obi, third force stronger, deeper than APC, PDP — Utomi

Convener, the Big Tent of the Third Force, Professor Pat Utomi, has boasted that the third force which has presidential candidate of the Labour Party as its arrowhead possesses a much stronger and deeper structure than the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election.

According to Utomi, the third force boasts of networks in every polling booth through the 36 political commissions of both the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress as well as network of political parties like the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) among others.

In a statement, he added that the third force is also made up of structures of the congress of Nigerian professionals and they are My Great Nigeria Project, network of concerned professionals as well as Christian and Muslim faith-based organisations.

Utomi further held that the structure of the Big Tent of the third force is deepened by the passion of Nigerians, both young and old, that are motivated to buy into the reform propagated by Mr Peter Obi.

He said the third force had become a tsunami of a movement, a broad coalition of women, youth, professionals and intellectuals that have adopted the candidature of Peter Obi because they are desirous of an end to a government that has performed poorly on most fronts.

Utomi chided the APC and the PDP for raising what he called spurious claims about the governance, capacity, structure and manifesto of Peter Obi.

Saying the third force is all out to rescue the polity, Utomi said all technology and resources will be deployed to guard the votes of Nigerians in 2023.

In preparing for the 2023 general election, Utomi said the third force has scheduled a retreat for all gubernatorial candidates of the Labour party, mass polling both education programmes and ideology workshops for all Third Force candidates.

Utomi said: “The failing establishment represented by APC and PDP have been raising spurious claims about the governance capacity, structure, and manifesto of the Big Tent of the Third Force which has the Labour Party and its Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, as the arrowhead of a collegial Leadership initiative.

“This leadership has networks reaching down to every polling booth through the 36 political commissions of both the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, structures of the congress of Nigerian Professionals and they are My Great Nigeria Project, the Network of the concerned professionals and collaborating political parties like ADC, PRP, SDP and others, not to name faith-based organizations in both Christian and Muslim traditions.

“This is structure much stronger and deeper than APC and PDP based on people scrambling for a share of public resources with no faith in the parties. And the structure of the Big Tent has been deepened by the passion with which the people, young and old have been motivated to buy into the reform pointed to by Mr Peter Obi.





“We in the Third force, as part of the orientation of doing, over talking, have scheduled a Retreat for all gubernatorial candidates of the Labour party on how to focus on how the environment can not only stop the depletion of the assets of our communities but be a source of massive job creation and a transforming Green economy initiative.

“The second part will focus on reprogramming LGA from political organisations to Economic agencies converting local governments into accelerators of Local factor endowments in erecting value chains that drive a return to production from conspicuous consumption and obsession with sharing revenues.

“The Tsunami of the movement unleashed by Nigerians desiring an end to government that performs so poorly on most fronts because it lacks capacity and commitment has provided the opportunity for National renewal that we are willing to deploy strategy unseen in Nigerian politics to rescue the polity and save the nation.

“The broad coalition of women, youth, professionals and the intellectuals which has adopted the leadership of the Labour Party and Peter Obi is serving notice that in addition to its agents which will number up to 15 in each polling booth in the country, it will use technology to guard the votes of Nigerians in 2023.

“We shall in the next week unveil the details of Mass Polling Booth education programmes and the Retreat for the gubernatorial candidate and ideology workshops for all Third Force candidates. In addition, we shall inaugurate Big Tent Think Tank which will harmonise the original manifesto of the Labour Movement with the production-focused philosophy of Mr Peter Obi and the production and value chain-based ideas of a competitive economy based on the latent comparative advantage of the different parts of Nigeria aimed at sustainable manufacturing which I have espoused for years.”

