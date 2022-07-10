Muslim/Muslim ticket: It is left for Nigerians to reject APC — CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the fielding of Muslim candidates for President and Vice by the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Recall that the APC presidential candidate for the 2023 election who is a Muslim had picked a former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, who is also a Muslim as a running mate.

This move has attracted many criticisms across the country owing to the fact that Nigeria being a secular country has a large number of Muslims and Christians.

In a reaction sent through text message by the Special Assistant, Media and Communications, to the CAN President, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, it said the situation in the country now is not suitable for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He said it is left for Nigerians to accept or reject the Muslim/Muslim candidature of the APC.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has stated it clearly that the situation in the country now is not suitable for a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“It is up to Nigerians to accept or reject. Today’s Nigeria is not the same as when Nigerians voted Abiola-Kingibe ticket which was eventually annulled. Our prayers are with Nigeria and Nigerians,” Oladeji said.

