2023: Northern group begins search for Buhari’s successor

A Northern group under the auspices of Progressive Movement for Democracy (PDM) has on Saturday inaugurated a steering committee which mandate is to begin the search for President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

The committee was also given the mandate to ensure that the successor is a credible and reputable candidate that has the interest of the North at heart.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting of the group, the interim chairman, Muhammad Auwal Musa, noted that today no northerner is happy over what is happening in the country especially in the region.

“The security challenge and poverty ravaging the region is unprecedented. We cannot fold our arms and continue to watch until the entire region is consumed.

“We have seen how Boko Haram infiltrated Borno, how bandits destroyed Zamfara, how kidnapping is now in Kaduna and now moving to Abuja.

“We want a united front to fight for the interest of the North ahead of the 2023 elections, just like we did in 2014 when APC was established.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will leave as president in 2023. We have decided to come together and to bring northerners under one umbrella so that we can channel our cause for development and political alignments. ‘Our committee was given the responsibility to search for a qualified and suitable presidential candidate with the interest of our region.

“We must work and explore all political avenues to identify creditable aspirants who have the leadership capacity for quality representation at all levels of contest. It was gathered that members of the steering committee cut across all the NorthWestern states.”

