Insecurity: NGO trains women on early warnings, alternative dispute resolution

The Association of Disaster Managers Without Borders (ADMWB), a non-governmental organization NGO, on Friday disclosed that it has trained Eighty women and girls in Taraba and Adamawa on peace, security and dialogue.

Dr. Dosunmu Lekan, Project Manager for the organization disclosed this in Jalingo said the women and girls were also trained on Alternative Dispute resolution mechanisms, and Conflict early warning, early response, and situation reporting analysis.

Lekan, also disclosed that Mubi North and Mubi South local government areas of Adamawa state were chosen while Jalingo and Gassol were selected from Taraba state respectively because of the existing situations in the areas.

“Today, we are pleased to complete the training of Eighty women and girls in Adamawa and Taraba states on peace, security, and dialogue, alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, conflict early warning, early response, and situation reporting analysis.

“This first phase of the training targets Mubi North and South as well as Jalingo and Gassol local government areas of Adamawa and Taraba states respectively.

“The choice of these four local government areas is due to the persistent conflicts and the levels of insecurity in the localities which we feel there is a need to reintegrate the people and arm them with the needed skills to change their lives.

“At the end of the training, we also succeeded in creating a network known as WOMEN IN Peace network (WIPEACE) for the participants so that they can use the forum to meet and dialogue from time to time and even solicit funds from donor agencies to carry out more activities. It is also aimed at enhancing bonding among them by creating interactive social media platforms for them.

“This one-year project is targeting 3600 beneficiaries, basically, transborder refugees, people with disabilities, women, and girls, and is essential for peacebuilding and to give them livelihood support”.

The project manager noted that the project is been funded by the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund (WPHF).

Magdalene Joel, one of the trainees told our correspondent that with the knowledge acquired from the training, she is better armed to identify warning signs of impending crisis and how to try to either forestall it or mitigate the level of damage.

She promised to alongside other beneficiaries, take the message to other women across the affected communities to further enlighten them, especially on alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and how to ensure sustained peace and security in their various communities.

