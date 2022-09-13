2023: My 21 years military experience will solve challenges of insecurity in Taraba ― PDP guber candidate

Taraba State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Col. Kefas Agbu, Tuesday, said his 21 years of military experience has prepared him enough to end the security challenges in the state if elected.

Agbu stated this while interacting with the forum of (PDP media for Kefas Agbu 2023), in Jalingo said he would apply the military intelligence experience to end both ethnic and religious crises and as well, block all channels of bandits and Boko-haram terrorist influx into Taraba state.

According to him, the activities of insurgence were hampering in no small measure the development of the state and by extension attracting youth restiveness as government efforts to create job opportunities for youth often failed to events of insecurity.

“I am prepared to save, my 21 years of military experience would solve the security challenges we are having here in Taraba state.

“I believe in development and I will use the military intelligence strategies to ensure that all forms of unrest become history in Taraba state.

“A lot of people are suffering, a lot of families are even regretting why they are alive. Government efforts to create job opportunities often failed to events of insecurity and this is attracting greatly youth restiveness and underdevelopment.

“My research about youths development has shown that we only need a visionary leader to bring discoveries for youth and make job creation easier”. The guber candidate assured.

Earlier, Dr Josiah Kente the former speaker of the Taraba state House of Assembly told the forum that the candidature of Col. Agbu as a choice of PDP was for a divine purpose that would transform the state to be among contending states for economic development in Nigeria.

