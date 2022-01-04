2023: Mimiko backs Southern govs on power shift

Former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has thrown his weight behind the calls by the Southern governors for a southern President come 2023, just as he denied pact with anyone or group ahead of next year Presidential election.

Mimiko’s position was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr John Paul Akinduro, denying media reports about an alleged pact between him and Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal over Vice President ambition.

According to Mimiko, the permutations are all false and do not represent his interest and position on the political reality of the PDP as Nigeria coasts home to the 2023 election.

Mimiko in the statement said no such meeting was held and so no such proposal could have been considered.

The former governor who said his position aligned with the aspiration of the people of Southern Nigeria rather than having secret meetings as regards purported vice-presidential ambition said he stood by the resolution of the Southern governors.

The statement read: “Inundated with calls from friends and associates about a story of Tuesday 4th of January, 2022, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has denied any meeting to discuss a phantom vice-presidential ambition and some other false permutations as reported in media about his person.

“The permutations are all false and do not represent Mimiko’s interest and position on the political reality of the PDP as Nigeria coasts home to the 2023 election.

“The report that Governor Aminu Tambuwal and Mimiko met in Abuja recently where the decision to pair up as presidential and vice-presidential aspirants were muted is false as no such meeting was held and so no such proposal could have been considered.

“Dr Mimiko is aligned with the aspiration of the people of Southern Nigeria as exemplified by the call of the Southern Governors for a Southern president in the next dispensation and he has not in all his deliberations within Afenifere muted any idea of seeking their support for a VP ambition.

“Above all, Mimiko has made it clear that he is in the PDP to work towards actualising the decision of the majority of party members towards rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria for the good of the people and not any personal, individual agenda,” the statement reads.

The statement further asked: “Is it not curious that the media report, speculative in its entirety, neither quoted any source nor sought confirmation or denial of any of its specious conjectures before publishing?”

Mimiko in conclusion asked Nigerians and PDP members in particular to disregard the report as it it false and conjectural

It will be recalled that the Southern governors led by Rotimi Akeredolu, who doubles as chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, had on three occasions, called for a president of Southern extraction to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…