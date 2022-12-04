2023: Kwara South will only support Gov Abdulrazaq from Kwara Central ― Orisun Igbomina

People of Igbomina in Kwara South senatorial district of Kwara State, under the aegis of the Orisun Igbomina, have said that they will only support Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq among other governorship candidates from the Kwara Central senatorial district in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Speaking with the Tribune newspapers on the sideline of the 35th coronation anniversary of Elesie of Esie, Alhaji Yakubu Agboola Ibrahim Babalola (Egunjobi), in the ancient town of Esie at the weekend, president of the socio-cultural organization, Chief Gbenga Awoyale, said that “The people of Kwara South and Igbomina, in particular, won’t repeat the mistake of 2003″.

“Then we were cajoled that former Governor Mohammed Lawal was not good and we believed the deceitful politicians. But the decision we took them saw Kwara Central senatorial district having governorship seat for 12 unbroken years, before it returned to Kwara South.

“What voting another Kwara Central candidate, other than incumbent Governor Abdulrazaq means to every Kwara Southerner is that we will have to wait for another 20 years before it is our turn to occupy Kwara state governorship seat, which I believe is not acceptable to our people”, he said.

Awoyale, who canvassed votes for Governor Abdulrazaq, said that the governor has done well and deserves another four years to consolidate on his growth and development of Kwara state in general, and Kwara South in particular.

He, however, cautioned that the governor needed to be wary of some people, who he said branded themselves as politicians and surround the governor, while leaving much political assignments undone on his behalf in their various wards and local governments.

Chief Awoyale said that many people were not happy with the ways of the ‘so called stakeholders’.





“The governor has done well in term of development projects, but he seems not to have people of substance as his face in various wards and local governments, which I believe he must give serious attention to ahead of the 2023 elections, because many of his supporters are not happy with the ways of some of those he recognize as stakeholders”, he said.