2023: Islamic council urges members to register, obtain PVCs in Ekiti

The Council for Islamic Affairs in Ekiti state has called on members to take advantage of the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise to enrol for their permanent voter’s card so as to vote during the 2023 general election.

The council is a statement signed by its president, Dr Afolabi Bakare and the secretary, Sheik Ahmed Yusuf, noted that Muslims faithful in the state must be ready to participate in the next year’s election.

The statement read, ” The council for Islamic Affairs, Ekiti state, wish to congratulate all Muslims in Ekiti state for peaceful celebration of id-Kabir and wish all our pilgrims in the holy land for 2022 hajj operation save journey back home.

” We Wish To Urge All Muslims In Ekiti State who is of Voting Age and Yet To Register for Permanent Voters Card to go and do so Urgently now within the Period Allowed by INEC. That Is between now and 31st, July 2022 Or any date the exercise is extended to by INEC.

” Those that have Registered but yet to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (Pvc) should go and do so Immediately and keep them Safely for Voting during coming Elections in 2023 and Beyond.

” All Muslims In Ekiti State Should Go Out In Mass To Exercise Their Right In All Elections And Most Especially on 2023 Presidential Election And Vote For Candidates Who Will Protect And Respect Their Fundamental Human Rights As A Muslim And Be Just Fair To All Nigerians. The Person Who Can Maintain the Peaceful Co-Existence of All Nigerians And The Unity Of The Country.”

The group who commended the state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi for his decision to step down for former Lagos state governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the presidential primaries, urging him to remain fair and just to all religions as he roundoff his tenure in October.

” We pray that God will continue to honour him too. He would rule Ekiti state Successfully In Sha Allah. We wish he will continue to be Fair And Just to we Muslims in Ekiti state up to his last day in office as governor, that we Muslims will never forget to be praying for him.

” We congratulate him for the peaceful conduct of governorship election in Ekiti state that produced a responsible, reliable and homegrown capable Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji as governor-elect for Ekiti state. we wish the governor-elect of Ekiti successful tenure of office. We know he is going to continue with all the good deeds of his “Oga” and is going to be just and fair to we Muslims and all citizens in Ekiti state,” he said.

