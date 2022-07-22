POM appoints immediate past Kaduna NUJ chairman, National Secretary

Peter Obi Movement (POM) has appointed former Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) Kaduna State Council, Comrade Adamu Yusuf as its National Secretary.

In a statement by the National Coordinator of the Movement, Citizen Rev. Ime Eliashab said the board of trustees has approved his appointment

as the POM National Secretary.

” By this appointment Citizen, Adamu Yusuf becomes a member of our National Executive Council (NEC) and that of National Working Committee (NWC)”

He congratulated the newly appointed National Secretary on behalf of all members of the Peter Obi Movement and wish him success during his tenure.

The appointed National Secretary of POM Adamu Yusuf is a staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

