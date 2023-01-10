2023: I will run an inclusive government if elected Lagos governor – Jandor

Governorship candidate of Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Olajide Adediran (Jandor), on Tuesday assured residents that he will run an inclusive government that will take the interest of the masses as a priority if elected.

The PDP standard-bearer gave this assurance when he visited the wards in Ikorodu Local Government Area, where he met with the stakeholders in the various communities visited, just as he boasted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would not win the forthcoming poll in the state “even let them go and borrow money to run election”.

Adediran noted sadly that Lagosians had been in servitude for years because some politicians had deceived them in the past and failed to deliver on the promises made to them and, therefore, his resolve to run for the post of governor to liberate the people of the state.

The party chieftain declared that the residents of the state were worthy of visitation, explaining that he decided to visit the various wards and communities in the state to assess the challenges facing them in order to have first-hand information about those challenges to enable him to find solutions to them if elected the next governor of the State.

“Let the opposition party do anything they like, even let them go and borrow money to run election, they will not win. We will run masses- oriented government, I chose to go round the state, to see those we want to rule over.

“We take note of challenges facing each community we visited, I shall return to those communities to do the necessary corrections. We will tour all the 19 wards in Ikorodu Local government,” he said.

Speaking on why he chose his running mate, Funke Akindele, who is an Ikorodu indigene, Jandor said it was a promise he made to his mentor, late Princess Adenrele Adeniran- Ogunsanya, that if he succeeded in getting a ticket, his running mate would be from Ikorodu, and must be a female, adding that the decision was taken long ago, even before he joined the PDP.

Jamdor, therefore, urged his audience to ensure they voted for the PDP candidates in all the elections.

The PDP standard bearer noted that the presidential election was paramount to his victory in the governorship election, pointing out that if Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerged victorious in the presidential poll, his own victory in the governorship poll would be easier.





Adediran, therefore, enjoined the electorate to shun those who wanted to add sentiment into voting, saying that they should rather vote for merit, which he said the PDP presidential candidate stands for.

Akindele, in her remark, urged the electorate to vote for the PDP as, according to her, the major reason she and Adediran were in the race was to correct the anomalies, and remove hardship the party in power in the state had brought on Lagosians.

“We decided to run to bring change and development, you should all get your PVCs and come out to vote. We need to change the party in power by voting for the PDP. Your vote will bring the difference, it is not by violence,” she said.

Leaders of the various communities visited said many a time politicians visited during elections and made promises to them, but always reneged in fulfilling their promises, even as they complained that they had to resort to personal effort to keep their roads in order, which situation gets worse during raining season.