Suspected gunmen attack Kwara community, abduct residents

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, early Tuesday raided the Oluwalose community located along Okolowo, a suburb of Ilorin metropolis, and reportedly abducted an unspecified number of residents.

However, the state Police command, which confirmed the development, said only two persons were abducted in the early morning attack.

Tribune Online gathered that the armed men stormed the community around midnight on Tuesday, shooting sporadically.

A source in the community said that at least 15 people, including the community chairman, Mr. Buhari Tunde, were kidnapped by the gunmen.

According to the source, the attack by the unknown gunmen made residents of the community to run helter-skelter to save their lives until men of the Operation Harmony tactical team showed up at about 2:00 am.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the report, however, said that two men were abducted in that community.

The Police spokesperson also said that efforts were ongoing to get the victims rescued.