Osun: PDP, APC in war of words over destruction of billboards

The immediate past Commissioner of Works and Transport in Osun, Engr. Remi Omowaiye campaign office in llesa was attacked by the alleged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thugs in the earlier hours of Sunday.

In the process, one of the aides to the state house of Assembly Speaker,said to be attacked and hospitalized.

Speaking on the incident, the ex-commissioner who condemned the incessant attacks on members of the APC since the inception of the PDP-led government in the State said: “Just two weeks ago, there was an assassination attempt on me. And just yesterday, His Excellency, Adegboyega Oyetola branched over in Ilesa on his way from the Presidential Campaign rally of our party in Akure to attend the sensitisation programme that I convened to educate our members on certain things as regards the forthcoming general elections.

“And to our amazement, we got here this morning to see that this place has been riddled with bullets. This is happening twice in two weeks. It is so shocking that this is happening. We have reported severally to the security agencies, but nothing has been done. We thank God that no life was lost. We have reported again to the police this morning and this is just to show clearly that PDP is known for violence.

Omowaiye called on President Muhammadu Buhari through the Inspector General of Police and heads of other security agencies to come to the aid of the people of the State before things get out of control.

“We are appealing to President Muhammad Buhari through the Inspector General of Police to avert this incessant attacks on our people.

“There is no doubt in the fact that PDP is taking us to the dark age where thuggery is the order of the day and we are also calling on the people of Ijesaland to remain calm and should know that the PDP and Governor Adeleke are known for thuggery. The PDP should allow us do our opposition in peace.

“Adeleke should face governance and stop attacking us. When they were in the opposition for twelve years, nobody attacked them, they too should stop attacking our people”, Omowaye added.

Meanwhile, a member House of Representatives representing Ijesa-south Federal Constituency, Hon. Lawrence Babatunde Ayeni, has expressed displeasure over the incidence, saying no effort would be spared to bring the perpetrators to book.

Ayeni who lamented the incessant attacks on the people of the State particularly in Ijesaland said on no account will he fold his arms for his constituents to be molested and attacked by hoodlums.





He vowed to take the security challenge in the State to the National Assembly as a matter of public importance soon as the House resumes.

“It is unfortunate that this is still happening in spite the steps taken to avert reoccurrence having sent a copy of petition to Inspector General of Police as well as the Police Commissioner and the DPO informing them on the planned attack on the members of the APC.

However, in a statement by the Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has accused the APC to be the brain behind their claimed attack on their members.

The party chairman, Dr. Akindele Adekunle who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, said, “we are shocked with all these rumours of attacks.”

“What we heard is that after the arrest of Asiri Eniba and Rasheed Oko Ilu during the July 16 polls, Mr Oyetola and his team abandoned their recruited gangs. After the election, we were told nobody cared about the bad boys who were nurtured by them for fours years.”

“We don’t know but we learnt those boys were angry and they are going after Omowaiye and others who anchored the recruitment drive for the former Governor. How is that our business? We are in government and we are busy with how to deliver on our five point agenda to the good people of Osun state.”

“Please tell them to talk to their political thugs.We are too busy with our 100 days programmes to be going after a failed Commissioner and a deceitful former Governor”, the statement noted.