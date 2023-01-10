2023: Atiku will be Nigeria’s next president — Kwara Prophet

“Atiku is not the messiah but he will surely bridge the gap between”

A renowned Kwara-based prophet, Christopher Olabisi, has said that contrary to popular expectations, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar would be announced as Nigeria’s President-elect next month.

He equally called for serious prayers concerning the success of the forthcoming general elections.

Owolabi, who is the Minister in charge of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Redemption Mountain, along Ilofa Road, Omu Aran, Kwara state, said that he foresaw some chaotic situation during and after the general elections, which he said could be averted with fervent prayer.

According to him, the development would generate legal tussle for a while “but he would win the suits and rule Nigeria”.

“Atiku is not the messiah but he will surely bridge the gap between the real leader who will come after him.

“He would build a good foundation for his successor that all will know as a visionary President,” he said.

The Prophet also said that the President coming after Atiku will take Nigeria to an enviable height beyond what past leaders ever achieved for Nigeria.

He said that the 2023 general elections would be a surprise return of PDP in Kwara, adding that,

“The PDP will take over Kwara Government House”.

Asked about the fate of Senator Bukola Saraki and his group in the scheme of things, the Prophet said that the former Senate President has nothing to fear, adding that he will be well positioned in that government despite not being an elected member of the cabinet.

He said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, would lose out totally, adding he must be full of prayers to be able to manage the shock.

He concluded by advising Nigerians to pray well for a peaceful election.

It is recalled that the Prophet made his debut in 2014 when he predicted that Dr Bukola Saraki would emerge Senate President, “when the seat was not even zoned to his region. But after all said and done, the prediction came through”.