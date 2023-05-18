In view of the postponement of the 2023 population and housing census, the Chairman National Population Commission (NPC) Hon. Nasir Kwarra on Thursday said efforts are in place to ensure that all the resources so far expended are safeguarded and do not go to waste.

This was even as he disclosed that recruitment of ad-hoc staff for the exercise had already been completed before the postponement from which about one million workers were screened and found eligible.

The Chairman gave the assurance at a breakfast meeting with media executives on the 2023 population and housing census in Abuja.

He said the Commission is conscious of the enormous human and material resources that have been expended in the implementation of these preparatory activities, adding that,”the most important task before the Commission is to sustain and reinforce the relevance of these activities to the successful conduct of the 2023 Census.”

According to him, this will ensure that the nation does not have to start afresh, the conduct of the census.

Kwarra stated that the processes and systems put in place for the census were currently being reviewed to determine what needs to be done to ensure that the preparations do not become obsolete for the census.

“The focus of the Commission is to ensure that all the resources expended so far are safeguarded and that the nation does not need to start all over when the census is to be conducted.

“For us at the Commission, this is not a difficult task. In coming up with the plan for the 2023 Census, the Commission was not only looking at the immediate needs of delivering the next census but concerned more with laying a solid foundation for future censuses,” he said.

On recruitment of ad-hoc staff for the exercise, he said the database of all the recruited personnel including their contact details is available for the next census adding that the reserve personnel will be available to handle cases of attrition.

The Commission had commenced training certain categories of personnel before the announcement of the postponement.

The training he listed includes the facilitators at national, zonal and state levels, Data Quality Managers, Training Centre Managers, and Monitoring and Evaluation Officers.





“The next categories of personnel to be trained are the Supervisors and Enumerators. The Commission will continue to maintain contacts with the personnel through online training and mentorship.”

However, he said the postponement has also given the Commission the opportunity to further perfect its processes and systems for the conduct of the first-ever digital census.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…