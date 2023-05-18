A suspected fake policeman Issa Majafara has been arrested by policemen in the Ojo area of Lagos State.

The police also recovered different police uniforms from the suspect, who reportedly could not give any satisfactory answer.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest of the suspect to the Nigerian Tribune.

According to Hundeyin, the suspect, who has no fixed address was around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday arrested by a team of surveillance patrol while on crime prevention by Iba Police Division, along the Iyana-Iba Market Road in Ojo area of Lagos.

Hundeyin said that items recovered from the suspects include: a complete police uniform, one camouflage T-shirt and a police cap

The police image maker said, “During interrogation, the suspect claimed he picked the uniform from the dustbin.”

He added “The case is under investigation. The suspect will be arraigned in court soon for impersonation.”

