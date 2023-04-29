The National Population Commission (NPC) has kept mum over the actual reason for the postponement of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

The exercise, which was slated to commence on 3rd of May, was postponed indefinitely by the Federal Government (FG).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed in a statement issued on Saturday

announced that the earlier scheduled exercise would now hold on a date to be determined by the incoming Administration.

It said the President gave the approval after meeting with some members of the Federal Executive Council and the Chairman of the National Population Commission and his team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

However, the Commission has yet to issue a statement as to the reason behind the development.

When contacted, the Director of Public Affairs Department, Dr Isiaka Yahaya confirmed the development but declined comment.

However, he promised to get across to our correspondent.

