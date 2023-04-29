Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated business mogul and Chairman, Globacom Telecommunications, Otunba Mike Adenuga Jnr., on his 70th birthday, commending him for his commitment to nation-building and growth of Nigeria’s economy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary (COS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, noting that the renowned business mogul and philanthropist had contributed immensely to the economy and livelihood of many Nigerians, particularly in Lagos State, where some of his companies were located.

According to the governor, Otunba Adenuga, through his investments in key sectors of the economy, like telecommunications, oil and gas, real estate and banking, among others has provided jobs for millions of Nigerians, especially the youths in different parts of the country.

“On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the Lagos State government, and the good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends and business associates to congratulate one of Nigeria’s business giants, Otunba Mike Adenuga on his 70th birthday celebration.

“Otunba Adenuga is one of Nigeria’s business pillars and philanthropists who have impacted millions of Nigerians through their businesses across the country. He has contributed immensely to the economy of Nigeria and Lagos State in particular as an employer of labour and an accomplished businessman.

“He is an iconic businessman, legendary philanthropist and one of the luckiest Nigerians to be decorated with the second highest national honour of Nigeria (Grand Commander of the Niger, GCON) due to his many accomplishments and contribution to the nation.

“It is commendable that Otunba Adenuga’s telecommunications company, Globacom, in 2003 pioneered per second billing in the GSM telephony in Nigeria at a time it was considered impossible to so do thereby changing the entire telecommunications experience for the Nigerian consumers,” Sanwo- Olu stated.

“I wish Otunba Mike Adenuga the best on his 70th birthday as he joins the Septuagenarian Group today. I pray that God will grant him long life and sound health to continue to render more service to humanity and our country,” he prayed.

