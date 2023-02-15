By Biola Azeez, Ilorin

Ahead of February 25 presidential election, the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state during the 2019 general elections, Abdulrazaq Atunwa, has said that the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his vice presidential candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, remained only candidates that can unify and rescue the country from the current challenges facing the nation.

Speaking with the Tribune on the telephone on his arrival into the state after a long stay abroad, Atunwa called on Nigerians to continue to rally around the Atiku/Okowa ticket to move the nation forward.

Atunwa, a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, described the pains and agonies being faced by Nigerians as unfortunate and uncalled for.

He also said that the current development was a product of bad leadership, which he said that the APC-led federal and state governments represented.

“Nigerians deserve good governance, but the present APC-led administration lacks the capacity and capability to provide expected governance that would improve people’s lives.

“Look at what we are experiencing now. No naira notes to spend by the people; fuel scarcity, kidnapping, and armed robbery, among others. Is it the kind of leadership the country’s people should support for another term?

“The only presidential candidates people need this time are Atiku and Okowa to rebuild Nigeria for economic and political growth.

“We must use our permanent voters’ cards to wrestle power from such party to provide quality representation in the country.

“The APC led administration has failed the people of the country and this is the reason we must shun all forms of intimidation and threats from any angle so as to advance economic and political growth of the populace”.

Atunwa also urged that people should be more united and focused, adding that they should shun all actions that would hinder the path of Nigeria from the economic transformation of the country.





He also called on the people of the state to join hands with the PDP leadership to wrestle power from the APC in the state in the forthcoming general elections.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE