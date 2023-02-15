Kola Oyelere – Kano

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission, in its effort to address scarcity of fuel in the State, have arrested five filling station managers, allegedly selling fuel above government regulated price, just as a POS man was also arrested.

This is just as the anti- graft said that each filling stations supposed to have POS for its customers’ choice. But unfortunately, they bring someone with POS who will be charging customers for using POS in filling station premises this is extortion.

The Acting Chairman of the the commission Barrister Balarabe Mahmoud on Wednesday made the disclosure while addressing a press conference in his office in Kano

According to him,over the past week the commission has been receiving formal complaints from members of the public concerning the issue of redesign of Naira note and fuel scarcity that continue to linger.

Barrister Mahmoud ,said that the commission found out that some filling stations sale fuel product above government approved price while some adjust their litre to extort unsuspecting customers, by selling the product at high price.

He then lamented the attitude of some filling stations for rejecting the old naira note, despite the supreme court order.

“We went out to monitor the activities of such filling stations. We all know of supreme court order (which was earlier slated today to determine the deadline, but it further extended the deadline to 22nd February, 2023 to determine the deadline of the old naira notes.

He therefore stated that going by the outcome of Supreme court “People should continue to use the old naira note as legal tender in line with order of supreme court.

“We discovered that some filling stations conniving with POS operators to extort customers.

“Each filling stations supposed to have POS for its customers’ choice. But unfortunately, they bring someone with POS who will be charging customers for using POS in filling station premises this is extortion.”