Oyelere Kola

The ex-Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has clarified that he was in transit through Kano to Dutse, Jigawa when he was persuaded to visit his mother.

According to him, “bad flying weather prevented him from proceeding on his trip to Dutse as the Aircraft landed in Kano to ensure the safety of passengers”.

The deposed Emir of Kano, said, “I couldn’t go directly to Jigawa because of bad weather and as I touched down in Kano, hundreds of people stormed us and asked me to at least go and greet my mother which I did”.

Malam Sanusi however added that “as a citizen, he has the right to go anywhere he so wishes, clarifying that there is a court judgement that allows him visit any state of his choice”

It be recalled that this is the first time the dethroned Emir will be in Kano, three years after he was deposed by Governor Ganduje following a serious misunderstanding.

He added that he met so many well-wishers at his mother’s home along Ibrahim Dabo Road, where they prayed for him, some with tears of love.

However it will also be recalled that after his deposition on March 9, 2020, on allegations of insubordination, the former Emir was “banished” by the Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to Awe in Nasarrawa, an action that a Federal High Court in Abuja declared as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

He has since returned to Abuja after the memorable visit that brought some Kano roads to a standstill.

