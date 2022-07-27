2023: APC North West moves to halt defection in Kaduna

By Taiwo Amodu- Abuja
Amidst the resignation of chieftains of the All Progressives Congress from the party in Kaduna State, the North West leadership of the party has seized the initiative to set up reconciliation committees to meet with aggrieved chieftains.

APC Zonal Publicity Secretary, North West, Mallam Musa Mailafiya Mada, disclosed this in a statement released to newsmen in Abuja.

Mallam Mada disclosed that the Kaduna State APC Stakeholders led by the Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, comprising the State Working Committee, Local Government Chairmen, elected representatives, Elders, and members of the State Executive Council, have ordered for immediate constitution of a high-powered state’s steering reconciliatory committee that will be saddled with the responsibility of reaching out to aspirants who lost out in the primaries for the forthcoming 2023 general elections where candidates had since emerged.

According to the statement decision of the APC stakeholders in the State was sequel to the directive of the Zonal Leadership of the APC which visited Kaduna on Tuesday on a continued fact-finding tour of the North West Geopolitical Zone.

In his remarks, the National Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress North-West Malam Salihu Lukman urged participants to show sincerity in their attitudes and contributions to matters affecting the ruling party in the zone.

“As in all the states visited by the Zonal Officials, numerous issues were raised and deliberated upon but post-primary election reconciliation takes the centre stage. As a result, stakeholders, therefore, decided to set up a committee of highly respected individuals among party men and women across senatorial districts of the state to form the Reconciliatory Committee at the state’s level.

“The Local Government Reconciliatory Committees will also be constituted afterwards. Respected party members were nominated by the participants for the task and the Governor assured the meeting of his readiness to give the necessary support for the success of the Committee’s assignment before the campaign starts.”

