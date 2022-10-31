2023: Al-Makura charges APC support groups to deliver polling units

The Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has charged the support groups of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of the the All Registered APC Support Groups (ARAS-G) for Tinubu/Shettima 2023 to ensure that they deliver their polling units for all candidates contesting under the platform of the party.

Al-Makura who is also the Head of Directorate of Support Groups at the Tinubu/Shetimma Independent Campaign Council further stated that the role of support groups cannot be overemphasized.

Al-Makura who was represented by Dominic Alancha, assured that members of the various groups that in 2023 when APC wins the presidential election, there would be reward for all of them that participated.

“The role of support groups cannot be overemphasized. I am glad that this group is dated back to 2015 and 2019, you participated actively in the processes that led to the victory of the APC in 2015 and 2019.

“Some of the support groups were recognised, while some were not recognised. We are here to do it again, I am glad that the objective of ARAS-G is well stated to deliver your unit not only for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC but for all our elections from the President to the Senators, to House of Representatives, Governors and state houses of Assembly.

“So, your role cannot be overemphasised. You are here today to be equipped with what you need to drive the process of this campaign.

“This cannot be possible without your contribution. Asiwaju Tinubu has a history of reward which is one of the things that is lacking in our party. In 2015 and 2019, so many of you participated, you put your resources and your life on the line but you were not recognised.

“Don’t worry, the man with a history of reward is coming to reward you. I like you to be committed to this, it is operation deliver your unit”, he said.

He noted that the achievements that Tinubu recorded when he was governor of Lagos state is outstanding, as he will replicate same at the federal level when he wins in 2023.

“I told people that you cannot separate people from their history, Asiwaju Tinubu has a history of performance, if he had not performed in Lagos, ARAS-G will not be documenting his achievements. By the time this book (on Tinubu achievements) is launched and you flip through the pages of the book, you will see that there are a thousand and one thing that he has achieved in Lagos and he need to come to the national level to replicate it.

“Election is no longer as usual, there will be a lot of training for our party agents so that they will understand their roles which so many of you here will play a role as party agents in order to deliver our units”, Al-Makura noted.

During his address, the National Chairman of ARAS-G Chukwunonso Ezedimma said the meeting was for inauguration of North Central Zone and FCT Coordinators of ARAS-G, recognition of 500 Support Groups affiliated to ARAS-G and the Launching of Researched Documentaries on Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Achievements

He said ARAS-G is a conglomeration of enterprising support groups that have been with the APC before, during and after elections, supporting the candidates, promoting our Party’s programs, defending its policies and standing by its ideals, from 2015 till date..

“Today, we shall be recognizing some of our over 500 affiliated support groups who have been with us in delivering resounding successes and victories for our great party in 2015, 2019 and will do same in the forthcoming 2023 general election.





“The change in our Electoral dynamics brought about by the wonderful 2022 Electoral Act has necessitated a change in our election planning and called for creativity of thinking outside the box for electoral efficacy, hence, our focus on

polling units.

“The 2023 general election will be won at the polling units and ARAS-G has shifted our Mobilization to the 774 LGA’s, 8,809 Wards and 176,846 Polling Units nationwide. Our members are under obligation to deliver their polling units; no wonder, our result oriented slogan, “Deliver Your Polling Unit”, he said.

Ezedimma said the APC has the best Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates in the duo of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima.

He implored the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign and the Tinubu/Shettima Grassroot Independent Campaign Council to support and work in synergy with ARAS-G for ultimate victory ahead of the 2023 general election.