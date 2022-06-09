2023: Adebayo emerges SDP presidential candidate

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

At the Party’s Special National Convention held at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja under the Chairmanship of a former Governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, Adebayo polled 1,526 votes to emerge as the party standard-bearer, defeating the only co-contestant, Khadija Lamidi who polled 83 votes.

The Convention Returning Officer, Dr Umar Ardo, put the total votes cast at1,653; valid votes 1,609, while invalid votes were 44.

In his acceptance speech, Prince Adebayo, a lawyer and founder of KAFTAN Television said that with his emergence it was the turn of the Nigerian masses to take over power in 2023.

He said that it was the turn of the citizens without food, those who graduated without work or hindered from graduating because of strikes to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Adebayo pledged that the SDP would give the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a ‘good fight’ in the 2023 general elections.





According to him, “We will campaign to every household, every polling unit, every ward, every local government, every state, every zone and the entire country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We will come out and show to Nigerians that food, water, electricity, housing, education and medical care are not prayer points,” Adebayo said.

He urged Nigerians to join the SDP, register with INEC to vote, open their minds, tell others about SDP and vote out bad leaders in 2023.

The presidential candidate thanked the other aspirants who contested the position with him, including those that withdrew along the way.

He thanked the SDP delegates for not going for money bags politicians or those who want to perpetually remain in power but voted for a fresh person.

He said that the SDP had demonstrated that a party could conduct credible convention and that politicians could subdue their personal interest for the national interest.

The SDP National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, encouraged those who participated in the election to be part of the campaign, saying that it was a joint project.

He said that the party would change the face and character of governance in Nigeria if given a chance to rule in 2023.

Gabam said that the party considered it expedient to present itself to Nigerians as a veritable alternative, advocating a new initiative in the administration of the country.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, a former governor of Ekiti State and the Candidate of the Party in the June 18 gubernatorial election in the State, Chief Segun Oni said the Committee would conduct a Convention that would be a talk of the Town in the anal of the country as it would lead a new face of democracy in the country

He urged Nigerians to join the moving train of the new democracy in Nigeria as the SDP government would provide the needed solution’s to the nation’s multifaceted problems

On his own, the National Secretary of the Party, Dr Agunloye, presented a full report on the state of the party which was adopted by the Conversation.

The Conversation also ratified the election of the National Executive Committee of the Patty under Alhaji Gabam.

How Gunmen Attacked Ondo Church Killing Over 50 During Mass

2023: Adebayo emerges SDP presidential candidate

We Will Sanction Tinubu For Insulting Buhari ― Adamu, APC National Chairman

2023: Adebayo emerges SDP presidential candidate