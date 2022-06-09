Police distribute N62.6m to families of deceased officers in Kogi

The Nigerian Police Force, Kogi State Command has presented cheques worth N62.6 million to families of policemen who died in active service in Kogi State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Edward Egbuka, presented the cheques to the beneficiaries.

A statement issued on Thursday in Lokoja by the state police command’s Spokesman, SP William Ovye-Aya, said that the money was approved by Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali.

Egbuka said the money was from the group life insurance claims of the officers who died.

He appreciated the IGP for the prompt release of the money, saying it will assist in reducing the hardship faced by families of the deceased officers.

The commissioner enjoined the families to make judicious use of the money and ensure that the children left behind receive proper education, to ensure a brighter future for them.





Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Khadijat Momoh, thanked the IGP for the gesture and promised to make the best use of the money to support their families.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…