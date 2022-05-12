2023: 39 aspirants jostle for APC Reps tickets in Imo

A total of 39 aspirants are jostling for the tickets of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 10 House Representatives seats in Imo State.

Tribune Online gathered that 39 aspirants or more, have purchased the party’s Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms already.

There is a possibility that more forms would be procured by other aspirants before the closure of the sale of forms.

Based on the list sighted, seven aspirants in the APC are vying for the Reps seat of Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency.

The aspirants are Hon Pat-Ekeji Ngozi, Amajirionwu Blyden Okanni, Ifeanyi Akpiti, Matthew Nwogu, Ogbonna Chukwuma, Justina Kamalu and Udumka Anthony Chukwudi.

In Owerri Federal Constituency, seven aspirants have indicated interest to be the party’s flag-bearer for the Reps seat.





The aspirants are Tochi Chinedu O, Jennifer Akudo Oguzie, Chijioke Williams, Uwazuruike Chinedu Tony, Oparaugo Cornelius Onyebuchi, Chima Osondu Opara, and Noble Abiaso Atulegwu.

In Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, the contenders are incumbent representative, Hon Paschal Obi, Hon Austine Chukwukere, Ukwandu Roseline Ukwandu, Onyechere Ekechukwu, Hon Ugwu Thelma and a member of the State Assembly, Arthur Egwim.

Two aspirants are jostling for the APC ticket for Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency.

They are: Canicemore Nwachukwu and Hon Nkiruka S.Okafor.

In Ohaji/Egbema Federal Constituency, Henry Okafor and Ngozi F.Okafor will battle for the party’s Reps ticket.

In Okigwe South Federal Constituency, Hon Miriam Onuoha, who currently represents the Constituency in the House of Representatives, will vie for the party’s ticket with former Speaker, Imo State House Of Assembly, Paul Emeziem, Ikenna Chukwocha and Chikwendu E.Amba.

Hon Chike Okafor, will up against Prof James Ihemeje, Hon Micheal Onyemaechi Njoku and Emmanuel Kelechi Emeakaroha, for the party’s ticket in Ehime Mbano/Obowo/Ihitte- Uboma Federal Constituency (Okigwe South)

Engr Amadi Akarachi and Hon Uche Ogbuagu will fight for the APC Reps ticket in Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency.

Former federal lawmaker, Hon Raphael Nnanna Igbokwe, is listed as the sole aspirant for Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, while Hon Harrison Nwadike, two female members of the Imo State Assembly, Hon Ngozi Obiefule and Onwudiwe Jovita Uju, will scramble for the party’s ticket for Nkwerre/Isu/Njaba/Oru West Federal constituency.

