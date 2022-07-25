2022 UTME: JAMB to hold mop-up exams on August 6

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed plans to hold a mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Saturday, 6th August, 2022, for candidates who could not participate in the examinations during the period of the exercise for some genuine complaints.

The Board gave this indication in its weekly bulletin made available to newsmen in Abuja, saying this was in line with JAMB’s determination to give equal opportunity to all candidates who are desirous of tertiary education.

JAMB, after every UTME exercise reviews various reports from officials in the field and video footage of the examination. The reviews are done by a team of experts, with a view to detecting activities subversive of the examination process.

The Board said: “It’s after all the reports have been collated and considered that the management would take critical decisions as to the necessity or otherwise of a mop-up examination for affected candidates.

“So, after a thorough analysis of the conduct of the 2022 UTME in 10 centres spread across five states of the federation where examination malpractice was established to have taken place, it became necessary to cancel the results of all the candidates who sat the examination in the affected 10 centres.

“The Board took cognisance of the fact that some innocent candidates, unfortunately, sat their examination at these centres. Consequently, all candidates who sat the UTME in the affected centres have been rescheduled for the mop-up UTME.

“It should be noted that candidates who, for whatever reasons, were absent at those centres are not eligible for the mop-up examination. Other categories of candidates rescheduled for the mop-up UTME are; 142 candidates who could not take the UTME due to fingerprint peculiarities; 28 candidates who could not take the UTME due to technical problems in some centres; and 1,799 candidates with BVM failure who were recaptured at the centres.”

The Board reiterated its commitment to zero tolerance for examination malpractices and would do all within its powers to combat it.

It also expressed commitment to conduct credible matriculation examinations in all tertiary institutions in the country, while ensuring the sanctity of its examination process towards sustaining the integrity that the society has come to associate with the Board.

