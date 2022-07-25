Again, cultists strike in Osun community after killing monarch’s son, shot four persons

A few days after unknown cultists murdered Prince Yinusa Okunloye, a biological son of Olofa of Ofatedo, Oba Abdulahi Yinusa, in Osun State, the same set of violent groups invaded the community on Sunday night to unleash terror on innocent inhabitants of the town, leaving four persons in critical condition.

The four persons were reportedly shot by the gun-toting armed men who also macheted some inhabitants of the community.

Information had it that, they were armed with guns, cutlasses, clubs, cudgels, broken bottles, knives, daggers and other dangerous weapons to inflict injuries on their victims.

The hoodlums are said to have stormed the community around 12.00 a.m of the day after a tip-off that, traditionalists in the community are to commence with a traditional rite known as “Oro” to invoke deities and gods of the land to deal ruthlessly with those who might have involved in the killing of the deceased.

Informed sources hinted that immediately after they arrived in the community, they fished out those behind the traditional rites and invokers of deities, four of them were reportedly shot while others sustained various degrees of injuries in different parts of their bodies.

The prompt intervention of the state police command however said to have doused the aggravated tension that enveloped the community as a result of the inhuman invasion.

It was learnt that they first engaged the police team in a gun battle duel before they finally withdrew and flee when discovered they could not outsmart them.

The police later said to have kept vigil in the community to ensure the safety of the community dwellers and assured them of adequate protection saying, there was no need for them to be panicking about the incident.

The victims of the untoward development however said, to have been taken to Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, where medical attention is being given to them while inhabitants of the town are now discussing the issues.

One of the community leaders told our reporter that, it is high time, the police launch a manhunt for the perpetrators and get them nabbed to discourage incessant invasion of the town.

The community leader who identified himself as Mr Ajisafe simply said, “We are no longer safe in the community and the best thing to do now, is for the police to swing into action to address the matter headlong by bringing the culprits of the act to book in no distance time.”

Meanwhile, sources at the police stated that two of the suspects had been arrested by the command.

Speaking on the incident, the state police command public relations officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She, however, promised to get to the root of the matter.





It will be recalled that Prince Yinusa Okunloye was murdered in the early hours of Saturday by suspected armed cultists.

The deceased is said to have been called outside the residence by the cultists around 12 a.m before being shot in the chest by the killers despite his appeal to the evil doers to spare his life with a promise to give them whatever things they might in need of, but the plea was rebuffed.

