2022 Hajj experimental, says Nigeria’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia

As it is a few days away from the commencement of this year’s Hajj exercise, the Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Yahaya Lawal, has declared the exercise for this year as experimental Hajj.

This is as the Saudi Arabia authorities have extended the deadline for airlifting of Nigerian pilgrims to the Holy Land to July 6 to enable all the country’s pilgrims to be airlifted for the Hajj exercise.

Speaking on Sunday evening during his visit to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) office in Madinah, where he was briefed on the operations so far, Lawal commended the Hajj body for doing its best to ensure a successful Hajj this year following two years of non-participation of international pilgrims as a result of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the ambassador, the 2022 Hajj was being held on the basis of an experiment despite the fact that the pandemic had yet abated.

This, he said, was the reason the Saudi authorities came up with some measures to curtail the spread of the disease during this year’s Hajj exercise.





He noted that while the last exercise held in 2019 had about 2.5 million participants, this year’s Hajj only has one million participants approved by the Saudi Arabian authorities and expressed the hope that the figure might improve with the success of the 2022 edition.

While saying that the Saudi policies on Hajj this year are not targeted at Nigeria only, Ambassador Yahaya disclosed that it was a worldwide policy, adding that Nigerians should not see it as anything against Nigeria.

Speaking on the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims so far, Ambassador Lawal assured that all registered pilgrims would be airlifted to the Holy Land before the closure of Saudi’s airspace.

He, however, pleaded with any pilgrims who might not be airlifted before the airspace closure to see such as the will of Allah and not their time yet to perform the obligatory spiritual exercise.

Meanwhile, the Saudi General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) has approved the extension of landing permits for Nigerian Hajj carriers under NAHCON’s umbrella till July 6 for one of them.

The other carriers, according to a statement made available to Tribune Online by the commission’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, had Monday, July 4 and Tuesday, July 5 approved to end their airlift operations.