Terrorists have kidnapped another Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas, in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the early hours of Monday.

The Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, confirmed the development in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna.

The Chancellor said: “it is with great pain that we announce to you the kidnapping of our Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas. The event occurred in the early hours of July 4, 2022, when he could not turn up for morning Mass.

“He was abducted from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“We solicit for intense prayer for his quick and safe release, we equally wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands.

“We will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release.

“May Jesus crucified on the Cross, listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and all other kidnapped persons.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs





Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Again, Terrorists abduct catholic priest in Kaduna

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Again, Terrorists abduct catholic priest in Kaduna