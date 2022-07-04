Gunmen abduct ECWA pastor’s wife in Plateau

The wife of the pastor in charge of the headquarters church, Evangelical Church of Winning All (ECWA) in Jos, Plateau State has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Tribune Online learnt that the gunmen at about 1:24 am on Monday stormed an area called ECWA Staff in Jos North local government area of the state where Reverend Garba Andu Bawa and his family live.

It was gathered that on arriving at the community, the gunmen released several gunshots into the air before they forced themselves into the Reverend’s house but while trying to force him out of the house, he engaged them and in the process escaped from the scene.

A source close to the house disclosed that after his escape, the gunmen carried out a thorough search of the premises and discovered where the wife was hiding and whisked her to an unknown destination.

The source also disclosed that the gunmen contacted the family at about 8:50 am on Monday demanding a ransom of N50 million.

A resident of the area who did not want his name in print said the community is under siege by kidnappers and armed robbers, adding that all security measures put in place to tame the situation have not yielded any positive results.

“Living in this place has become a nightmare, attack on this community has become daily occurrences, and most residents cannot go to sleep with their two eyes closed. We have engaged vigilantes and taken other security measures yet these elements keep having their ways” he said

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau Command, DSP Alfred Alabo proved abortive as he could not be reached on his phone.

