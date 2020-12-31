2021: We must develop capacity to deliver world-class healthcare, APC tells FG

Yobe State governor and Chairman, All Progressives Congress Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni has tasked government at all levels to seize the initiative to develop capacity for healthcare and facilities that would meet global standard.

Governor Buni gave the admonition in his New Year message to his party faithful and Nigerians.

The New Year message, entitled, Rebuilding our Party for a Stronger Democracy was jointly signed by Governor Buni and the Secretary of his Caretaker Committee, Senator Akpan Udoedehe.

The Chairman of the APCECPC who described 2020 as “very difficult for humanity in every part of the world because of Covid-19 pandemic,” however expressed satisfaction over the discovery of vaccine to combat the deadly scourge.

While expressing the hope that President Buhari will take all necessary steps to return the country to its pre-Covid-19 social conditions, he further appealed to those holding elective offices to give adequate attention to the health sector in their respective domains.

…says Covid-19 threatens humanity

He said: “Our party, its leadership and membership, join all Nigerians to celebrate the commencement of another year – 2021. We are grateful to God Almighty for sparing our lives and blessing us to see this New Year. Surviving year 2020 was very difficult for humanity in every part of the world because of Covid-19 pandemic. Nations and governments had to shut down.

“A new normal, with all its adverse consequences on human life became the world reality. The struggle to save human life from the Covid-19 virus became the order of the day. Unfortunately, many lives were lost, and millions of people suffered as a result of being infected by the virus. Luckily, vaccine has been successfully developed in the end of 2020.

“With the vaccine, all nations of the world can begin to plan for return to normal life. We are confident that our government, under the leadership of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, will take all the necessary measures to return Nigeria back to pre-Covid-19 normal conditions. As a party, we are proud that our elected representatives in government are able to put Nigeria among countries of the world that successfully control the spread of the virus.

“While commending the effort of our elected representatives, as a nation, we must not rest on our oars. Everything must be done to improve the capacity of our health institutions to deliver world-class health services to Nigerians.”

On the escalating security challenge facing the country, Governor Buni assured that “government is taking all the measures necessary to resolve the challenges,” while pleading for patience and cooperation of all Nigerians.

Ahead of his party convention to produce new set of national officers in the new year, Governor Buni assured the party faithful that his team would not disappoint all in the assignment it has been saddled with.

