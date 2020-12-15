2020 Pensioners Day: NUP decries delay in payment of pension increases

PENSIONERS, under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) rose from their celebration of the 2020 Pensioners Day to demand for urgent approval of a national minimum pension just like the national minimum wage was approved for workers.

The NUP also used the occasion to decry the delay in the approval and payment of increases in pension consequent upon the recent wage increases for workers; as well as recent removal of many pensioners (members) names from the Federal Government payroll by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

President of NUP, Comrade Abel Afolayan, brought these positions to the fore in his speech at the 19th edition of Pensioners Day celebration in Abuja, with the theme: ‘Post COVID-19 era: Making life better and worth living for pensioners.’

Comrade Afolayan said it had become very necessary to have a national minimum wage backed by law in place, adding, “right from the inception of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in 1978, the union has been agitating for the approval of national minimum pension in the same manner national minimum wage was approved for workers. Up till now, this demand has not been granted.

“We have, however, decided to go through the National Assembly to seek appropriate legislation for approval of the demand. Efforts are therefore on-going to achieve this age-long dream for pensioners.”

Also on the delay in the payment of pension increases following the increase in minimum wage, Afolayan said in accordance with sections 173 (3) and 210 (3) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, “Pensions shall be reviewed every five years or whenever workers wages are reviewed; whichever comes earlier”.

He said it is unfortunate that pensioners have not fully benefited from this constitutional provision. The NUP President also added: “I must say here loud and clear that as far as the implementation of the constitutional provisions 210(3) as far as state governments are concerned, state governments still remain nonchalant and insensitive. Many state governments feel reluctant and unwilling to comply with the provisions as if they are neither concerned nor affected.”

While describing the issue as very sensitive, he cautioned PTAD over the removal of pensioners names from payroll, saying, “we shall continue to dialogue with PTAD on this very sensitive issue as it is absolutely necessary to exercise great caution and ensure PTAD is committed to making life better and not worse for our members after the Covid-19 scourge.”

Afolayan painted the pathetic picture of pensioners in the states and lamented the negative attitude of state governors to the welfare of the pensioners.

The NUP president said: “While we acknowledge the magnanimity of some state governments in the way they treat our members with dignity, we take exception to the cruel and inhuman treatment of pensioners in some states that have no interest of our members at heart.

“States like Imo, Rivers, Benue and some few others are in this category. However, I am glad to inform this August Assembly of senior citizens that the Imo State Governor has commenced the payment of the backlog of arrears of the monthly pension spanning several months. I hereby urge the Governor to be religiously committed to this payment in order to clear his name and have it delisted from the black book of the union.

“On a general note, the union frowns and condemns in its entirety the insensitivity and inhuman treatment being meted out to pensioners in some states in relation to their pension entitlements.”

