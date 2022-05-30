20-year-old UNILAG student, Arafat Ajayi, declared missing in Lagos

A 20-year-old and 100 level student of Educational Administration, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Arafat Ajayi has been declared missing by her parents and families.

Arafat was said to have left home on Thursday, 26th June 2022 and is yet to return since then despite every measure of her guardians to locate her whereabouts.

Speaking with Tribune Online, her guardian, Mrs Adebimpe Ibrahim said, “My daughter left home around 5am on Thursday and since then, we have searched almost everywhere to locate her. We even reported to the Igbogbo police station, Ikorodu to help us find her and we were told that it has been radioed to other units.”

“We are also intimating her university about the development but it’s just sad that we haven’t located her till now. I am losing it already and I don’t know how much more I can take if she’s not found,” she added.

One of her sisters who doesn’t want her name in print also expresses her worry about Arafat’s location adding, “she’s a cool and religious devotee, having to part with her this long is worrisome and we are hoping that she will reunite with us soon.”

Meanwhile, the police said they are making an effort to locate and reunite her with her family soon.





