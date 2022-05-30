Popular Lagos doctor, Adedayo, wins APC Rep ticket

By Lanre Adewole - Lagos

Popular Lagos doctor, Adesola Adedayo a.k.a JimSam, has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Apapa Federal Constituency.

The founder of the popular JimSam Hospital, in Apapa-Iganmu defeated the incumbent, Hon. Muftau Egberongbe, who was seeking another term.

In the result declared by the Returning Officer, Hon. Muniru Akeem, a former member of the House of Representatives from Oshodi Federal Constituency, Adedayo polled 25 votes, to Egberongbe’s 24.

A total of 49 delegates were accredited for the exercise, conducted on Friday.

Adedayo and Egberongbe were the two contestants in the exercise.

The result of the shadow poll had been submitted to the party by the Returning Officer.


Adedayo is a two-term chairman of Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Authority (LCDA).

He lost his first bid for the House of Representatives ticket on the governing party, to the outgoing incumbent, who he defeated in their rematch.

 

