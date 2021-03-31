20-year-old man beats wife to death over pap

Metro
By Adelowo Oladipo, Minna

The police in Niger State have announced the arrest of a 20-year-old man identified as one Lawali Danladi of Kadaura Village near Yakila Gunna district of Rafi Local Government Area of the state over an allegation of killing his wife, one Zulai Lawal of same address over a misunderstanding.

This was contained in a statement issued by the image maker of the State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Minna.

He said, “On 26/03/2021 at about 0900hrs, based on credible information, police operatives attached to Kagara Division arrested one Lawali Danladi age 20yrs ‘m’ of Kadaura village via Yakila Gunna district of Rafi LGA.”

The statement added that “the suspect was arrested following an allegation that he killed his wife, one Zulai Lawal ‘f’ of same address over a misunderstanding in which he beat the victim mercilessly. She went into coma as a result of the beating, after which she died on the spot.”

DSP Wasiu Abiodun said, “During interrogation by the police, the suspect confessed to have beaten the victim due to a mere argument over pap and fell unconscious. She was rushed to General Hospital Wushishi where she was confirmed dead.”

He however assured that investigation has commenced in the matter adding  that the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

 

Comments

