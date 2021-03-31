MTV Base to air Musicology series featuring Masterkraft, Falana, others

Since 2005, MTV Base has taken up the important role of showcasing the best of Africa’s talent to the world. From the days of the legendary song, ”African Queen” by 2Face Idibia, to the more recent “Way too Big” by Burna Boy, MTV Base has remained one of the biggest supporters of African entertainment.

Taking its support to a whole new level, the music, lifestyle and entertainment channel created a quarterly music panel discourse tagged ‘Musicology’, which is uniquely designed to look into the different aspects of the music business and the progressive journey of Africa’s music industry.

Commemorating its ground-breaking entry into the African market, MTV Base will air a special episode of its quarterly music panel discourse, Musicology tomorrow at 8 pm on Thursday on Channels 322 and 72 on DStv and GOtv respectively.

Hosted by Ehiz, and themed “Looking back 16 years: The Pan-African Discuss”, this special episode will explore the gaps between ‘old skool’ and ‘new skool’ music.

The show will also feature a unique mix of panelists including; professional DJ and Talent Manager for ViacomCBS Networks Africa – Alex Hughes; award-winning record producer – MasterKraft; Singer-songwriter – Falana; as well as On-Air Personalities, Charity ‘Cha Cha’ Owoh of Hot FM and Osikhena ‘Osi Suave’ Dirisu of Beat FM.

What have been the biggest change drivers in the Nigerian music industry over the last 16 years? Are social media challenges harming or helping the African music industry?

These are some of the questions that panelists will answer on the show!