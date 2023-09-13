A 17-year-old young man, Master Betwom Bitrus, a resident of Bombar in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State, has been alleged to have committed suicide.

The unfortunate incident was confirmed to newsmen by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area, Mr Simon Vandi, who revealed that the incident occurred Tuesday evening.

According to the Police report, late Betwom, in the company of his friends, went to the Bombar river to Bath Tuesday evening before the incident occurred.

The DPO was quoted saying, “I can confirm to you that at about 12pm today (Wednesday), my office received a report about a suicide committed by one young man called Master Betwom Bitrus aged 17, a resident of Bombar here in Bogoro town.”

He added, “Investigation revealed that he was with friends yesterday (Tuesday), late evening. Nobody is aware of why he hanged himself. His lifeless body was found on the tree where he hanged himself. He was taken to the general hospital where he was confirmed dead.”

The DPO further stated that an investigation is still ongoing to unravel the reason behind the unfortunate incident, saying, “I regret the death of late Betwom Bitrus, and I grieve with the family of the victim.”





Speaking on the incident, a resident of Bombar, Mr Daniel Haruna said, “yes, I want to tell you that a young man committed suicide and we don’t know why. We are in a sad mood right now. He was last seen with friends yesterday (Wednesday) evening. As I am talking to you, his burial has commenced.”

Efforts are on to get vital information from the friends he was last seen with in order to ascertain what led to the unfortunate incident as contained in a statement by Gomna James, Information Officer.

