The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has approved 42 companies/entities who bidded for 49 Flare Sites put forward during the 2022 Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) Auction process.

It said the successful companies have been issued their letter of award.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the NUPRC said 38 of the companies/entities have been awarded 40 Flare Sites for standalone single flare site development, while 4 are awarded 9 sites to be developed as clusters.

Also, it said reserve bidders’ status has also been accorded to some companies for the corresponding flare sites in case the preferred bidders fail to meet the terms and conditions stipulated in the RFP.

“The management of NUPRC indicated on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, that award letters are already being transmitted to the respective successful entities through the appropriate channels.

“In furtherance of its mandate in Section 7 (e) and Section 105 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021, the Commission, in the third quarter of 2022, restructured the NGFCP and re-launched the programme to align with the provisions of the PIA, as well as reflect prevailing economic and operational realities,” the statement read.

It noted that the success recorded in the NGFCP bid process was due to a series of focused engagements with relevant stakeholders including domestic investors, international development agencies, oil and gas producers, technology providers and financial institutions during the intervening months.

According to the Commission, the engagements were to galvanise and sustain interest in the programme, attract investments and stimulate participation by local and foreign entities.

“In response to the Request for Qualification (RFQ) issued in the fourth quarter of 2022, three hundred (300) companies/entities indicated interest in either revalidating their prequalification status as existing participants or submitting Statement of Qualification (SOQ) as new participants.

“Following the evaluation of SOQs, a total of one hundred and thirty-nine (139) applicants were deemed successful and awarded the Qualified Applicant status. Subsequently, in the first quarter of 2023, the Commission issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) to enable qualified applicants to put together their respective proposals for any of the forty-nine (49) flare sites on offer.