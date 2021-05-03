Rainstorm destroys over 50 houses in Plateau communities

By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Rainstorm destroys houses

No fewer than 50 houses and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by a rainstorm in several communities in Qua’Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Tribune Online learnt that the rain which started in the evening of Sunday to the early hour of Monday was accompanied by a heavy windstorm that rendered many families homeless and washed away farmlands.

One of the affected landlords, Mr Stephens Danladi, disclosed that the rain started at about 10:00 pm on Sunday and lasted to the early hours of Monday, destroyed quite a lot of property across the local government adding that houses destroyed by the rainstorm were more than fifty.

However, the Chairman of the Council, Hon Abdulmalik Yusuf Haruna, in a statement, signed by Mathias Yengoet Dajan, his Senior Assistant Media and Publicity pointed out that the Chairman has personally gone round some of the affected structures to ascertain the level of damage and has sympathised with the victims, admonishing them to accept the incident as an act of God.

Abdulmalik stated that the Local Government Authority will take necessary steps to attract support from government agencies and private hands.

He said that the incident which occurred during one of the early rains on Saturday destroyed government structures such as the Legislative Chamber, Some Departmental Offices, some Staff Quarters, the NYSC Lodge, the Nigerian Police Force Divisional Headquarters, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Divisional Office, the Magistrate Court building, the Local Education Authority office, and Classroom blocks at Government Primary and Secondary Schools.

Also affected are group and private structures including; the newly roofed Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) club building, private primary and secondary schools, shopping malls, and several residential buildings, as well as economic trees, among others, the statement further added.

