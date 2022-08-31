12 tips on how to be successful

What does it take to be successful? This is one of the tough questions that many people struggle with. But the answer to this question is quite easy for successful people. To some, what it takes to be successful is taking risks. To others, it means being dedicated to a plan. Some believe success is a bye product of hard work and dedication. Regardless of what it takes to be successful, it is an undeniable fact that success doesn’t come on a platter of gold.

As a matter of fact, being born into a rich family does not automatically make one successful. However, it will help to make the journey easier since there is a template of success already on the ground for such a person, rather than building from scratch. Regardless of that, we’ve seen quite a few people born into rich homes but end up not being successful due to their lack of the ability to sustain their wealth.

Be it as it may be, discussed in this article are some of the tips to become successful.

1. Learn to start small

In order to be successful, you have to start from somewhere. You don’t need to have it all figured out or have all the resources at your disposal before you start anything. If you have a big idea, it may be very hard to start, but all you need to do is to start small. Create a small goal at first and keep expanding it as time goes by.

2. Always have a plan

As the saying goes, ” If you fail to plan, you have already planned to fail.” You must always have a plan in place before embarking on any venture. Always stick to a schedule while working on your goals in life. Proper planning helps to keep you in constant check and helps to evaluate success. Without a plan, it is very easy for you to lose focus and your idea to fail.

3. Stay focused

To be successful in life, it’s important to stay focused on your goal and take away any form of distraction. Whatever it is that will impede your goals should be done away with. For instance, If excess usage of social media is affecting your academics, you should endeavor to minimize its usage and channel more energy to the roads that lead to your success.

4. Be positive

To be successful in life, you need to develop a positive mindset. You must always think positively, speak positively, and hope for positive things to happen to you. Being positive attracts lots of positive motives to keep going no matter what life throws at you, while a negative mindset, on the other hand, will only help to precipitate your downfall and prepare you for failure.

5. Hard work

As common as this may sound, it is a well-known fact that you need to put in a great effort to succeed in life. While the role of luck in success can’t be counted out, it is not something to be depended on. Success doesn’t come easily; it requires a lot of hard work and dedication.

6. Patience & consistency





As the popular saying goes, “Rome was not built in a day.” To be successful in life, you have to exhibit the act of patience and most may not and create time for things to grow big. Your business, initiative, and skills may not start generating money for you immediately, but with patience and consistency, the sky will only be your beginning.

7. Courage

Success and courage are often inseparable. For you to be successful, you must be confident, willing to take risks, and not be easily intimidated. You must develop a strong mentality to overcome your fear and never be afraid of failure. Instead, you should take every failure as a lesson and learn from it.

8. Believe in yourself

It’s easy to lose hope because you have hundreds of people telling you that you can’t do it, but if you believe in yourself and have a vision for your future, you can accomplish anything in life. You must be your own biggest cheerleader. If you don’t believe in yourself, it may be difficult to get others to believe in you.

9. Be persistent

Success is never easy, but it is always worth the effort. Persistence is the key to achieving your goals. You must never take “no” for an answer, regardless of what comes your way in your course of chasing greatness. You must be relentless and never give up on your dreams, no matter how hard it is.

10. Network with people with similar goals

Networking with people who share similar goals as you will lead to an exchange of ideas and brainstorming, which helps to keep you abreast of the current happenings in your profession. All these will play a role in your way to the top.

11. Find a mentor

Apart from helping you with words of encouragement, sharing valuable information about their career paths with you and helping you to set goals, mentors also help to share networking connections with their mentees. While success can be achieved without having a mentor, it will be much easier for you to become successful with a mentor to guide you through.

12. Take a rest when it is needed

Being burned out will undoubtedly affect your performance and ability to focus on your goals. Regardless of how ambitious you are, you should always take a break when it is needed. Just as the saying goes, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” Don’t be like Jack, rest when you are tired. Giving yourself a break will help to re-energize you and provide you with the necessary strength to forge further.

Conclusion: Although there may not be any certain roots to becoming successful in life, if the tips above can be imbibed, one can be assured that he or she is already treading the paths to success.

