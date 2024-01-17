The Niger State Emergency Management Agency has said that the search and rescue team of the agency, in collaboration with some local divers who promptly swung into action on Monday morning after the unfortunate boat mishap in Borgu Local Government Area of the State, has been able to rescue no fewer than 11 persons alive, adding that as of Tuesday, January 16th, 2024, eight (8) dead bodies were recovered while 12 persons were still missing.

The Director General of NSEMA, Malam Abdullahi Baba Ara, stated in a press statement issued and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Minna, the state capital, that among the dead persons were five (5) females and three (3) males.

The statement added that the number of missing persons so far was twelve (12) people, stressing that they were identified as Saminu Hamidu, Aisha Usman, Hausi Hamidu, Zaida Mohammed, Fatima Ibrahim,

and Hajara Alhaji Kabiru.

Others, according to the statement, include Hauwau Bala, Bello Ibrahim, Arisa Alhaji Aliyu, Amina Ibrahim, Azeema Usman, and Happy Ibrahim, respectively, while eleven (11) persons were so far rescued alive, and their names were identified as rescued alive: Mallama Adamu Babangida, Bello Usman, Babawa Alhaji Ayuba, Danyarbawa Danmanyan, Umaru Alhaji Mainasara, one Rufayatu, and Ladidi (other names withheld).

Also rescued alive, according to the NSEMA boss, were Abdullahi Abubakar, Isah Suleiman, Rakiya Abdullahi, and Sakina Ibrahim, among others.

It could, however, be recalled that there was an unfortunate boat mishap in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State on Monday, January 15, 2024, adding that the incident occurred between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on the fateful Monday when a passenger boat with about 100 passengers on board was said to have been overloaded with people and commodities.

It was further gathered that the ill-fated boat was allegedly heading to Wara Market in the neighbouring Kebbi State.

The boat was said to have left Kunduga Mashaya and capsized around Tungan Leda, allegedly due to a strong wave and overloading as the immediate cause of the accident.

