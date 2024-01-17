The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Wednesday condemned strongly what it called “shoddy and unprofessional management of Nigeria’s security challenges” in the aftermath of the kidnapping and killing of at least three of the abducted victims in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, from January 7th this year.

CUPP expressed this concern in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo, just as it equally frowned at the uncaring attitudes of security agencies with regard to the increasing insecurity in the country as well as what it termed “the clandestine criminality of terrorists and bandits,” who it said had managed to achieve the ease of doing criminal business in today’s Nigeria.

The coalition, while speaking on the Abuja incident, said it received the news with a heavy heart, describing the development as yet another needless and totally avoidable wastage of young lives at the hands of the ubiquitous bandits who had taken over the considerable Nigerian space from the Nigerian government and its security agencies.

According to CUPP, the sad development has become a daily occurrence, witnessing the kidnapping and killing of Nigerians “in their homes, on the roads, in their offices, in their communities, and everywhere else with incredible ease without any serious interventions from security agencies.”

“This is a testimony to the shoddy and unprofessional management of Nigeria’s security challenges by the Federal Government and its security agencies, who, by their obviously uncaring attitudes, have created an environment of clandestine criminality for terrorists and bandits who have managed to achieve the ease of doing criminal business in today’s Nigeria without let or hindrance,” the coalition said.

CUPP further said the dire situation had made the so-called National Identification Number (NIN) that the Federal Government stampeded Nigerians into ostensibly to curb insecurity, especially kidnapping and ransom taking, a mere white elephant project of corruption that had no single value in protecting the citizens.

“We can safely say it is a bogus scam orchestrated by the government to hoodwink Nigerians into believing that the government is doing something to protect us, whereas it’s all one big scam!

“Even the Federal Government minister who superintended the NIN scam, which he promised would help in easily identifying, tracing, and arresting criminals, is now championing ransom payments to bandits due to the total failure of the NIN scheme, which he orchestrated. What a shame!” CUPP lamented.

The coalition, therefore, harped on the urgent need to overhaul the security architecture in the country in a way that can tackle the insecurity that continues to ravage the land “without any significant actions on the part of government and security agencies to stop or even reduce it,” as, according to it, no state in the country is safe from the marauding invasions of these terrorists and allied criminals.

This was just as it quickly recalled the recent sad development that witnessed the killing of over 300 Nigerians by bandits in Plateau, Kaduna, and Yobe states, declaring the current service chiefs, like their predecessors, had proven to be incompetent, incapable, and unable to deal with the growing insecurity in the country.

“They clearly lack the professional competence and dexterity to tame the ferocious beast of insecurity in today’s Nigeria.

“The Federal Government may wish to consider seeking help from security-advanced countries like the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, or Canada to destroy the intractable machinery of terrorism, banditry, and sophisticated criminality in Nigeria before they completely overrun the country, and they are currently halfway there.

“If the security agencies cannot protect Abuja, which is the seat of the Federal Government of Nigeria where the President and all the Service Chiefs live and where all the major critical infrastructures of government and the diplomatic community are based, it shows that nowhere in Nigeria is safe.

“The Federal Government must sit up and do the needful by putting in place an effective security architecture and competent service chiefs that can end these spates of kidnappings, mass murders, and general insecurity, pushing Nigeria rapidly towards a failed state. No serious investor would ever plan to invest their money in a country that cannot even secure its own capital.

“Whatever the government and security agencies may claim to be doing at the moment is not only inadequate but also grossly ineffective by any standard. The president pledged to take an oath to protect Nigerians, but he is currently doing nothing, not even close to that. It’s a woeful failure already,” CUPP said.

“CUPP commiserates with the families of all the victims already killed by the kidnappers, and we call on the Federal Government to immediately facilitate the safe release and return of the remaining captives without any excuses,” it added.

